Malaysia steps up enforcement to curb fuel smuggling amid Mid-East tensions

Malaysians can enjoy cheaper petrol under a new scheme introduced by the Malaysian government to plug leakages.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said the government would do its utmost to maintain the price of RON95 at RM1.99.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

KUALA LUMPUR - Enforcement and monitoring at Malaysia’s borders will be stepped up to curb fuel smuggling, following the

rise in global oil prices

due to tensions in the Middle East, Malaysian authorities said.

Domestic trade and cost of living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali said his ministry would intensify Ops Tiris to ensure fuel supplies are not smuggled out to neighbouring countries.

“Global oil prices have risen significantly now, exceeding US$100 (S$126) per barrel (as of March 9). The risk of smuggling will remain as industrial prices will increase in line with market prices.

“When compared with fuel prices in neighbouring countries that do not have subsidies, there is a fairly high tendency for smuggling to occur. That is why we will strengthen our enforcement,” he said at a press conference.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since Feb 28 following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran, followed by retaliatory strikes by Teheran against US interests in Gulf countries.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said the government would do its utmost to maintain the price of RON95 at RM1.99 (S$0.64) per litre so that it does not burden the people.

Separately, Mr Armizan said the public should not engage in panic buying over concerns the conflict could affect imports, as supply of essential goods, particularly for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season, is sufficient.

His ministry would work closely with Agriculture and Food Security and the Investment, Trade and Industry ministries to identify alternative sources of supply should any exporting countries suspend exports due to the conflict, Bernama reported.

“I would like to assure the public, they need not worry and don’t engage in panic buying as the supply of essential goods for the festive season is sufficient and already available,” he said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

