PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), a heart specialist institution in Kuala Lumpur, for a medical check-up.

IJN in a statement said Dr Mahathir, 96, arrived there at 7pm on Thursday (Dec 16).

It said the former premier will undergo a full medical check-up and further observation, adding that he is expected to be in IJN for the next few days.