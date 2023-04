Malaysia state elections: Pakatan Harapan’s crown jewel Selangor emerges as key battleground

KUALA LUMPUR - Six Malaysian states are set to vote for new governments in July, but the hottest battle will be for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) stronghold, Selangor, in polls that are also seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

Selangor – Malaysia’s richest state – has been controlled by the premier’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) for 15 years, but observers believe opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) can make inroads on PKR’s hold, and even capture the nation’s economic engine.