Malaysia speculates on future of political star Syed Saddiq after shocking corruption verdict

News analysis

Azril Annuar
Malaysia Correspondent
Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman stepped down as president of youth-based Malaysian United Democratic Alliance party hours after the conviction. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
6 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR – What the future holds for one of Malaysia’s brightest young political stars is anyone’s guess after his shocking conviction and sentencing for corruption on Thursday that will include being caned, a first for a Malaysian lawmaker. In addition, he drew a hefty fine and long jail time.

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, the handsome politician who holds the record as Malaysia’s youngest minister – he was 25 when appointed to the Cabinet in 2018 – stepped down as president of youth-based Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) party hours after the conviction.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top