Malaysia speculates on future of political star Syed Saddiq after shocking corruption verdict

KUALA LUMPUR – What the future holds for one of Malaysia’s brightest young political stars is anyone’s guess after his shocking conviction and sentencing for corruption on Thursday that will include being caned, a first for a Malaysian lawmaker. In addition, he drew a hefty fine and long jail time.

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, the handsome politician who holds the record as Malaysia’s youngest minister – he was 25 when appointed to the Cabinet in 2018 – stepped down as president of youth-based Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) party hours after the conviction.