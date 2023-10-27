Malaysia slams students, teachers carrying toy guns in schools in solidarity with Palestine

Online images showing children and teachers in Malaysia bearing mock firearms in local schools as part of government-endorsed nationwide Palestine solidarity programmes have raised concern among locals.

The Education Ministry also criticised the extremist elements in those activities.

One video shared on social media on Friday showed teachers parading before assembled students at an unidentified school, carrying toy guns while wearing black-and-white chequered Palestinian keffiyeh, or scarves.

Students at other schools were also seen in photos sporting green bandanas printed with the words “Save Palestine” while also carrying make-believe weapons.

Some of the photos were first shared on WhatsApp by a teacher praising her students, with some captioned “PPKI”, a reference to Malaysia’s Integrated Special Education Programme.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for better control of the solidarity programme.

“We discussed this in the Cabinet meeting. We encourage schools to do this (show solidarity) but we do not force them,” he said on Friday. “We have to control it, so it won’t become a problem.”

Malaysia’s Education Ministry on Friday condemned the use of the toy guns in the solidarity programmes and said it prohibited the use of replica weapons, icons and symbols in a “provocative and confrontational manner”.

“This programme falls outside the period set for the Palestine Solidarity Week and does not adhere to the guidelines set by the ministry,” it said in a statement, adding there will be no room for activities with extremist elements.

“All institutions under the purview of the ministry must adhere to the established guidelines.”

A Palestine Solidarity Week in local schools will be held from Oct 29 to Nov 3, Malaysia’s Education Ministry had told administrators of public institutions, including vocational and matriculation colleges, in a circular dated Oct 21.

Some suggested activities include an official launch of the solidarity week during schools’ morning assemblies, fund-raisers for the people of Palestine and the playing of songs and videos that “tied in with humanitarian issues” in the war-stricken area.

The educational programmes have raised concerns online among Malaysians.

“What about rights for other refugees? What about doing the same for those slaughtered in Myanmar, for example? Championing issues shouldn’t be based on religion but human rights principles,” wrote Malaysian activist and film-maker Mahi Ramakrishnan on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Others disagreed with bringing the support for the Palestinian cause into local schools.

“If a student does not intend to participate or donate, would they be labelled as Zionist or anti-Palestinian?” wrote another X user. “If politics can be used to exploit this matter and incite racial sentiments, what more students who are not mature enough to understand this complex issue?”