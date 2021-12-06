Malaysia-Singapore VTL by sea may be discussed as early as January: Johor MB

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The implementation of the Vaccinated Travel Lane by sea (VTL-Sea) scheme could be brought up for discussion at the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee meeting as early as January.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad said the VTL-Sea was suggested by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a recent meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee responded that it could be considered.

Mr Hasni said that if both countries are agreeable, maybe a joint task force could be formed to discuss this immediately.

"The special travel lane will definitely improve the local tourism sector," he told a press conference after launching the Iskandar Perantis programme at EduCity Sports Complex in Iskandar Puteri on Monday (Dec 6).

Mr Hasni said the suggested VTL-Sea route would be between Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal and Singapore's Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Both prime ministers and other government ministers met during Mr Ismail's official visit to Singapore in conjunction with the commencement of the air and land vaccinated travel lanes between the two countries on Nov 29.