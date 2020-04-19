Malaysia shuts palm operations in part of Sabah after coronavirus outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's largest palm oil producing state, Sabah, has temporarily halted palm operations in one area after 11 cases of the new coronavirus were found there, the Bernama state news agency reported on Sunday (April 19).

Palm plantations and mills in Felda Sahabat, operated by the world's largest crude palm oil producer, FGV Holdings, would be temporarily suspended and public movements banned as authorities carry out coronavirus containment efforts, a district police chief, Mr Nasri Mansor, said.

The directive will remain in force until all residents in the community were tested and disinfection was completed, Bernama quoted Mr Nasri as saying.

Sabah accounts for about 25 per cent of palm oil production in Malaysia.

The world's second-largest palm producer on Saturday reported a total of 5,305 positive coronavirus cases, 88 of whom have died.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself