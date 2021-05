KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's awkward balancing act between "lives and livelihoods" has finally led to a crisis in the healthcare system as Covid-19 cases hit new highs repeatedly this month.

But the government is refusing to impose a full-scale Movement Control Order (MCO) similar to that which successfully brought daily cases down to single digits a year ago, banking on achieving herd immunity by the end of the year instead of risking economic collapse.