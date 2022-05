BANGKOK - The South-east Asian response to Myanmar's political crisis broke new ground last week on the sidelines of the United States-Asean Special Summit in Washington DC.

On Saturday (May14), Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah met his counterpart Zin Mar Aung from Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG). This was their first meeting in person, and a follow-up to a video conference they held in April this year.