Malaysia set to take over four highways and tweak road charges to reduce voter angst

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has started talks with infrastructure builder Gamuda Bhd to negotiate the acquistion of four tolled- highway concessions in the Klang Valley.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday (Jan 23) said the government plans to abolish the existing toll mechanism after taking over these highways.

"Pakatan Harapan has promised in its election manifesto to take steps to acquire highway concessions and abolish toll collection in stages, in accordance with the terms of the concession agreement," the statement said.

"This is to alleviate the high cost of living for commuters," it added.

The move followed voter anger that the nine-month old government has failed to reduce the cost of living, and did not follow through on some of its electoral promises including abollishing charges at tolled highways.

The government is also widely seen as trying to appease voters in an ongoing by-election in Semenyih in Selangor state, where PH is facing a stiff fight against opposition coalition Barisan Nasional.

The four highways controlled by Gamuda to be acquired are located in the Klang Valley - a sprawling area that encompasses capital city Kuala Lumpur and its Selangor suburbs.

The highways are the Lebuhraya Damansara Puchong (LDP), Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat (SPRINT), Lebuhraya Shah Alam (KESAS) and the SMART road tunnel in KL city.

There are more than a dozen tolled roads in the Klang Valley.

Instead of paying toll charges, vehicle users will later on have to pay a "congestion charge" when using these four highways. The sum is equivalent to the existing toll during a six-hour "peak" period daily, the PMO said.

"At other 'normal' travelling hours, commuters will enjoy discounted rates up to 30 per cent compared to existing toll rates," it said.

The revenue collected from the "congestion charge" will be channelled towards the operations and maintenance of the highways and repayment of borrowings, the statement said.

Any surplus collected will be channelled into a public transportation fund to improve the quality of public transport in the country.