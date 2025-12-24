Malaysia set to revive Melaka-Riau bridge project with feasibility study in 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

An artist's impression of the Malacca-Dumai bridge drawn up in 2013.

MELAKA - A decades-old plan to build a bridge linking Melaka in Malaysia and Riau in Indonesia has been revived as the Melaka’s state government moves to kick-start an economic feasibility study on the project in 2026.

Melaka’s Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said on Dec 11 that the state had spent around 500,000 ringgit (S$158,197) for a consulting firm to assess the project’s effectiveness and “ability to change the economic landscape”, according to Malaysian state news agency Bernama.