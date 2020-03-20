Malaysia set to lift JB-to-S'pore travel ban

Kuala Lumpur is set to lift a travel ban on its citizens who commute to Singapore for work as soon as this weekend, on condition that they are housed on the island for the duration of Malaysia's on-going restricted movement order (RMO) to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference yesterday that "this matter is under discussion".

"God willing, we will make an announcement soon," he said, on what the government considers a "worrying" predicament impacting the livelihoods of Malaysians affected by the order that is in place until the end of the month.

Some 300,000 Malaysians work in Singapore.

Datuk Seri Ismail, who is also Defence Minister, said the matter has been discussed by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as between himself and Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Teo said on Facebook last night that he had a good and productive phone call with Mr Ismail.

"We are coordinating the measures between our two countries to facilitate Malaysian workers to continue working in Singapore, and the flow of goods, while safeguarding the health of Singaporeans and Malaysians," he said, adding that details are being worked out and more will be announced today.

Malaysia's Senior Minister for Economy Azmin Ali has also been in talks with his Singapore coun-terpart Chan Chun Sing as well as Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

When contacted, Datuk Seri Azmin told The Straits Times the response to Malaysia's proposal - which involves the cost of housing these workers being borne by either their employers or the Singaporean Government - was positive.

"But they must stay in Singapore until the border is reopened and undergo a full screening for the virus before they can return," he said.

Mr Azmin said the continued supply of goods was also agreed on between both governments on condition that truck drivers are also cleared of the coronavirus before coming back to Malaysia.

Mr Ismail is to write to Mr Teo to confirm the protocols for these exclusions to the border closure, added Mr Azmin, who expects the solution to be ready for implementation at the weekend.

Singapore's Manpower Ministry had said on Tuesday that it was working to help with accommodation for those affected.

The commuting workers had just over 24 hours to find a solution following Tan Sri Muhyiddin's announcement of the RMO late on Monday before Malaysia closed its border with Singapore at midnight on Wednesday.

Mr Ismail also warned yesterday that the military may have to be activated if Malaysians fail to adhere to instructions to stay home.