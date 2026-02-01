Malaysia seizes tankers with $160 million worth of crude

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The two tankers, anchored north of the port of Penang, were intercepted on Jan 29 following a tip-off.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has detained two tankers suspected of illegally transferring crude oil estimated to be worth US$129 million (S$160 million), authorities said on Jan 31.

The South-east Asian nation, which has come under scrutiny over oil transfers linked to sanctions evasion in its waters, pledged in 2025 to crack down on illegal activities in its maritime zones.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said two tankers anchored north of the port of Penang were intercepted on Jan 29 following a tip-off.

“An inspection found both vessels moored together, raising suspicion of an unauthorised transfer,” Penang’s maritime director, Mr Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli, said in a statement.

He said the vessels were carrying crude oil “valued at more than 512 million ringgit”.

The vessels were seized and their captains handed over to investigators, he added.

No information was immediately available about the identity of the tankers or where they had sailed from, but Mr Muhammad Suffi said the 53 crew members were “nationals from China, Myanmar, Iran, Pakistan and India”. AFP