Malaysia seizes animal parts worth $25 million

PORT KLANG (AFP) - Malaysian customs officials said on Monday (July 18) that they seized a stash of rare animal parts worth RM80 million (S$25 million) thought to have come from Africa, including elephant tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales.

The South-east Asian nation is a hub for wildlife trafficking, with animal parts shipped through the country to lucrative regional markets.

The authorities foiled a smuggling attempt on July 10 when they uncovered the illicit cargo in Port Klang, on Malaysia's west coast, hidden in a container along with timber.

The shipment included an estimated 6,000kg of elephant tusks - Malaysia's biggest single seizure of elephant ivory, said customs department chief Zazuli Johan.

There were also 29kg of rhino horns, 100kg of pangolin scales and 300kg of animal skulls and other bones, he told a press conference.

The seizure had an estimated value of RM80 million, he said, adding it was believed to have come from Africa, without giving more details.

Datuk Zazuli said Malaysia was not the shipment's final destination, but did not say where it was heading.

Animal parts such as elephant tusks and pangolin scales are popular in countries where they are used in traditional medicine, including China and Vietnam.

There have been no arrests over the seizure.