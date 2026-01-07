Malaysia seizes $759k in cash tied to army procurement graft probe

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

In 2025, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission also raided several firms suspected of involvement in the bribery scheme.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s anti-graft agency on Jan 7 seized 2.4 million ringgit (S$759,157) in cash linked to an investigation into alleged bribery involving army procurement contracts, state media reported, citing the agency’s chief commissioner.

The cash was seized when an individual connected to the case was caught trying to transfer it to another location, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki told Bernama.

Late in 2025, the agency raided several firms suspected of involvement in the bribery scheme and froze six bank accounts belonging to a suspect and their family members.

Former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan is believed to have recorded a statement at the MACC headquarters on Jan 7 in connection with the investigation, Bernama also reported. He was placed on leave in late December pending an investigation into the matter.

Chief of Staff of the Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters Azhan Md Othman has been appointed as the Chief of the Malaysian Army from Jan 1, Bernama reported. REUTERS