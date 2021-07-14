Malaysia sees record 11,618 new coronavirus cases

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 11,618 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (July 14), a second straight day of record case numbers.

Total cases hit 867,567, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

One of the reasons for the rise is the emergence of the Delta variant, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday.

"We were informed that the Delta variant is now the dominant variant," he told a news conference.

The number of infections is projected to further increase in the next two weeks before stabilising, he added.