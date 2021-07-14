Malaysia sees record 11,618 new coronavirus cases

A cemetery worker wearing a protective suit disinfects the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on July 14, 2021.
A cemetery worker wearing a protective suit disinfects the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on July 14, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    21 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 11,618 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (July 14), a second straight day of record case numbers.

Total cases hit 867,567, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

One of the reasons for the rise is the emergence of the Delta variant, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday.

"We were informed that the Delta variant is now the dominant variant," he told a news conference.

The number of infections is projected to further increase in the next two weeks before stabilising, he added.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 