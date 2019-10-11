Malaysia sees 3.2 per cent budget deficit, missing earlier target, amid US-China spat

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia expects the economy to grow slightly faster next year to 4.8 per cent, as it will spend more than initially planned to fend off growing global headwinds such as escalating US-China trade tensions that have flattened economic growth.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng unveiled on Friday (Oct 11) another closely-watched economic barometer: the budget deficit, that measures the gap between the government's revenue and its expenditure.

He expects a budget deficit of 3.2 per cent of GDP for Budget 2020, abandoning an earlier 3.0 per cent target.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is still set to meet this year's 3.4 per cent deficit target, he said.

But the government, which came into power after the May general election last year, now appears to be unable to meet its own target of reducing the budget gap to 2.8 per cent for 2021, and at around 2 per cent in the long run.

On the economic front, Malaysia's growth slumped to 4.7 per cent last year.

The economy grew more than 5 per cent year on year in three of the previous four years.

For this year, while economic expansion was maintained at the 4.7 per cent rate in the first half, economists believe growth has since slowed and will decline further without a stimulus.

The top gripe of Malaysians is still the cost of living, despite last year's change of power.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has explained that while the government hears their complaints, it has limited finances to give everyone what they wanted.

The government, though, will continue to optimise the issuing of handouts and subsidies for lower-income groups.

"What the people want is lower taxes and increased subsidies... (but) you can't have lower taxes and increase in subsidies. There must be a balance between the two," he said on Thursday.

Speaking about the budget deficit in July, Mr Lim said the government would "be confident of achieving the targeted 3 per cent of GDP fiscal deficit for 2020", if "there is no trade war" between the US and China, two of Malaysia's largest trading partners.

"There's a time-lag effect. The full brunt of it, everyone expects it to hit next year," he told Reuters earlier.

For 2020, official figures show both lower revenue and expenditure.

This is is because the government refunded this year RM37 billion (S$12 billion) in taxes withheld before PH took power, and paid the bulk of it with a RM30 billion special dividend from state oil firm Petronas.

After accounting for the tax refund, Kuala Lumpur's planned collection and spending for 2020 of RM244.5 billion and RM297 billion respectively, is expansionary, with expenses growing by 6.4 per cent in total.

Most of the increase in operating costs will go to maintenance of health and educational facilities.

The development budget will also expand by 4.3 per cent to RM56 billion.