Malaysia seeks ex-Goldman banker Leissner’s extradition to face 1MDB trial

Tim Leissner, former chairman of Southeast Asia for Goldman Sachs Group, is wanted by Malaysian authorities.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian government intends to have former Goldman Sachs Group banker Tim Leissner stand trial in the South-east Asian nation for crimes related to state investment fund 1MDB, according to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Malaysia sought Leissner’s extradition from the US on Aug 14, 2024, and the US is weighing the application, the AGC said in a statement on Dec 12. Malaysia has also provided the US with additional information upon request, the AGC added, without providing further details.

“Malaysia continues efforts to obtain documents that were previously unavailable and secure individuals, including Tim Leissner, who have never been tried within Malaysia’s justice system,” said the AGC in the statement posted on X.

A US court sentenced Leissner to two years in prison in May after he pleaded guilty to helping loot 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

The German citizen was at the centre of what US prosecutors described as one of the largest financial frauds in history in which billions of dollars were siphoned from the fund. Bloomberg