Malaysia screening people linked to Sri Petaling Mosque rally over coronavirus concerns

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Health Ministry staff have been working round the clock conducting mass coronavirus screenings at the Sri Petaling Mosque over the last two days, after a participant of the tabligh rally held in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 28 tested positive for the virus, Bernama news agency reported.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry's team had received the full cooperation of all parties, namely participants, staff and students.

"Our health officers from Lembah Pantai are supported by staff deployed from other states to trace and track all the participants.

"It's indeed a mammoth and daunting task.

"However, we need to prepare to share the responsibility as everyone can help to protect themselves and their communities, " he said in a Facebook post on Friday (March 13).

On Thursday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the mosque would be temporarily closed for disinfection activities.

Dr Adham also urged those who attended the gathering to get tested immediately if they begin to experience symptoms of the virus.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Health is conducting contact tracing for about 90 Singaporeans who were at the event after two of them were infected with the coronavirus.