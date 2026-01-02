Malaysia schools in a knot after move making neckties optional for students

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

On Dec 30, 2025, the Education Ministry announced that students will no longer be required to wear neckties to school starting this year.

JOHOR BARU – To tie or not to tie, that is the question knotting opinions following the Education Ministry’s move to make school neckties optional, a decision that has ignited questions about whether discipline is taught or worn.

Malaysian Education Concorde Organisation (Me’Didik) chairman Mohd Ridhwan Othman said many schools in Johor have long required students to wear neckties, with some institutions even being easily identified by their distinctive ties.

“A necktie can help cultivate self-discipline and instil good character in students. Wearing a tie teaches children to take care of their personal appearance, as they carry the image of their school,” he said when contacted, adding that the ministry should prioritise improving teaching and learning in schools rather than focusing on what he described as minor uniform regulations.

Mr Mohd Ridhwan also pointed out that the circular was issued at the last minute, noting that some schools had already purchased large quantities of ties from suppliers to sell to parents ahead of the new school term, potentially leading to wastage.

“In Johor, students are required to wear formal school attire, including ties, only on Mondays. On other days, they wear sports uniforms, Johor identity shirts or co-curricular attire.”

He further argued that encouraging students to wear ties could help prepare them for future workplaces, where such attire is often expected.

“Learning how to wear a tie is a useful life skill, as it helps students transition into professional settings later in life,” he added.

Johor English Language Teaching Association president Vincent D’Silva said: “Discipline is shaped by values, teaching and example – not by a strip of fabric around the neck. In a tropical climate, comfort matters, and learning should never be made harder by unnecessary discomfort.”

Mr D’Silva said concerns that optional ties would weaken discipline were misplaced, stressing that good behaviour comes from guidance, structure and accountability, not strict uniform rules.

He added that the ministry’s decision takes student well-being into account, particularly in classrooms with poor ventilation where ties can be uncomfortable and distracting.

“True discipline is cultivated through habits, respect and responsibility – not enforced through rigid dress codes. Optional ties allow schools to maintain uniformity while showing trust in students.”

Mr D’Silva noted that the change does not abolish school uniforms but adjusts them thoughtfully, retaining shirts, trousers or skirts and school identity while removing an element that offers little educational value.

He said allowing optional ties modernises the school environment without lowering expectations, emphasising that respect and accountability are stronger markers of discipline than uniform accessories.

In a circular dated Dec 17, the ministry said the decision followed a review of students’ current needs, citing Malaysia’s hot and humid climate as well as the need to ease household financial burdens.

The decision was made at the Special 2025 Meeting of the Education Ministry Professional Council on Dec 8.

“The wearing of neckties is, however, still permitted based on a mutual agreement between the school and parents,” the circular said, stressing that no party may impose or pressure students regarding necktie use.

The circular, signed by Education director-general Mohd Azam Ahmad, takes effect immediately. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK