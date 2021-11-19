Malaysia says Singapore has returned $22 million in 1MDB funds

Malaysia has recovered about RM20.5 billion in 1MDB assets so far.
Malaysia has recovered about RM20.5 billion (S$6.7 billion) in 1MDB assets so far.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Singapore has recently returned to Malaysia about US$16.3 million (S$22 million) linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Malaysia's anti-graft agency said on Friday (Nov 19).

The authorities in the United States say that about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from the state fund between 2009 and 2014, in a globe-spanning theft that has implicated high-ranking officials and financial institutions in multiple countries.

The Malaysian government has said billions more remain unaccounted for.

Malaysia has recovered about RM20.5 billion (S$6.7 billion) in 1MDB assets so far, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission said in a statement.

Efforts to recover more are ongoing in places including Switzerland, Kuwait, Mauritius, Cyprus and Hong Kong, it added.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 