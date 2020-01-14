Malaysia says no case against PKR president Anwar Ibrahim over sex assault allegations

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's solicitor-general on Tuesday (Jan 14) ruled out new charges against Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim over allegations that he sexually assaulted a former male aide, saying there was not enough evidence to proceed.

The former aide, Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, accused the former deputy premier last month of trying to force him to have sex in September 2018. Datuk Seri Anwar denied the accusation, describing it as "politics at its worst".

Solicitor-general Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek said that the investigation would be closed.

"Upon careful evaluation of all the evidence gathered in the investigation papers submitted by the (police), we found contradictions of material facts which could not support the prosecution of any person," she said in a statement.

Datuk Engku Nor Faizah also said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

The solicitor general's statement did not name Mr Anwar or the accuser, but referred to allegations against a "political personality" in early December.

Mr Anwar and Mr Muhammed Yusoff's lawyer did not have an immediate comment.

Mr Anwar spent nearly a decade in jail on two separate counts of sodomy and for corruption, charges that he and his supporters maintain were aimed at ending his political career. He was first jailed in 1999.

Same-sex acts are illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia and carry penalties of up to 20 years in jail.

Related Story Malaysian police to question Anwar Ibrahim over sexual assault claim

Related Story Malaysia's Anwar quizzed over sex assault claims

Related Story Anwar’s former staff member gives statement to police after accusing him of sexual assault

Related Story Man who claims sex attack by Anwar takes lie detector test

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 94, has promised to hand over power to Mr Anwar despite the allegations.

Mr Anwar was first jailed during Tun Dr Mahathir's first 1981-2003 tenure as premier. The pair joined forces to lead the opposition to an unexpected election victory last year.

Last week, Malaysia's attorney-general declined to prosecute anyone linked to a series of leaked videos purportedly showing a senior Cabinet minister having sex with a man. The minister, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, had denied links to the videos, saying they were a plot to end his political career.

Mr Azmin has been regarded as a possible challenger for the premiership promised to Mr Anwar.