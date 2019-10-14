Malaysia says details of Johor Baru-Singapore rail link to be decided within two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR - A rail line linking Johor Baru and Singapore will proceed, with details of the project decided by the Malaysian cabinet within these two weeks, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook on Monday (Oct 14) in Johor Baru.

The federal government will meet the Oct 31 deadline to revert back to Singapore on the details of the Rapid Transit System (RTS).

An announcement will be made once talks are done with Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, he said.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, when delivering the 2020 budget on Friday (Oct 11), said the Malaysian government "intends to proceed" with the RTS link as a "longer term solution to address the congestion".

Mr Lim said it is a "pressing issue" to reduce traffic congestion at the two Johor land links into Singapore, which are used by more than 300,000 Malaysians daily.

The 4km RTS link would connect the upcoming Woodlands North MRT station in Singapore to Malaysia's terminus at Bukit Chagar in JB.

Its original construction timeline was to begin this year with operational date set for December 2024.

Previous report say the RTS is to have the capacity to ferry 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

In April this year, Malaysia and Singapore agreed to suspend the project until Sept 30 with Malaysia to reimburse the republic with $600,000 abortive cost, while the Pakatan Harapan administration review ways to lower the project cost.

Transport Minister Loke had said the original plan to set the one-way fare at RM15 is expensive for Malaysians who travel to Singapore daily for work.

In September, Malaysia's Transport Ministry said both countries have agreed to extend the deadline to Oct 31 to decide on the project with no additional cost.