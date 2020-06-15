Malaysia says dengue cases expected to rise nationwide from this month to September

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A rise in dengue cases is expected as the second wave hits Malaysia from early June and runs until September, the Health Ministry said on Monday (June 15).

Health Minister Adham Baba said from January up to June 13, there have been 50,511 cases of dengue fever and 88 deaths.

During the same same period last year, there were 56,819 cases and also 88 deaths, said Datuk Seri Dr Adham.

"The cumulative dengue fever cases for the period this year is less than in 2019.

"However, since eight weeks ago, there has been a rising trend of an average 8 per cent increase every week.

"Based on that trend, the Health Ministry is expecting a rise in dengue fever cases in the second wave, starting in early June and running until September," he said in a statement in conjunction with Asean Dengue Day 2020.

The theme "10 Minutes to Destroy Aedes" has been chosen for the national-level Asean Dengue Day this year to spur community cooperation to curb dengue fever.

He said the theme brought the message that communities must spend at least 10 minutes per week to clean and destroy any breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

"These efforts will be beefed up with the involvement of Combi (Communication for Behavioural Impact) volunteers nationwide.

"Their role is to help the Health Ministry conduct dengue awareness programmes via the new normal approach," he said.