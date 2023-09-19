Malaysia’s waters and seafood safe: Minister allays concerns over Fukushima water release

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s waters remain uncontaminated by the recent release of treated water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, responding to recent concerns over the safety of local seafood.

He said current radioactivity levels of the country’s waters do not pose a threat.

Mr Chang said that according to expert reports and World Health Organisation guidelines, the target level for tritium (a product of nuclear fission) in drinking water is 10,000 becquerels per litre (Bq/L), and its half-life – the time required to halve the radiation dose – is 12.3 years. A becquerel is a unit used to measure radioactivity.

The minister pointed out that it has been 12 years since the Fukushima nuclear plant accident caused by the March 2011 tsunami.

“To date, we have detected only 200Bq/L in Malaysia’s waters, and according to simulated flow patterns, it will be several more years before it (the treated wastewater) reaches waters near Malaysia,” he said.

“While we cannot claim absolute safety, there is currently no need for worry. There is no need for undue concern about elevated radiation levels in our country’s seawater,” he told The Star.

The minister also said a water monitoring system has been installed at Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s jetty, with plans to install four more devices in 2023.

He said Malaysia is following in the footsteps of Vietnam and Singapore, which have already adopted similar systems.

“These devices, each costing approximately RM600,000 (S$175,000), will not only monitor the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant but will also serve as safeguards against maritime chemical pollution incidents,” he said.

“Our maritime corridors see a lot of shipping traffic. These devices can play a crucial monitoring role in an oceanic chemical contamination incident.”

On Aug 25, it was announced that Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry was taking public concerns over the released wastewater seriously and was closely monitoring the situation.

A gamma spectrum water monitoring station was also set up as a precautionary measure to track any rise in radioactivity levels in real time.

Data from the station is continuously monitored at the National Centre for Nuclear Response Management in Dengkil, Selangor, ensuring a swift response to any changes in radioactivity levels.