Malaysia’s unity gov’t forms 3 committees including on state polls to ensure consensus

KUALA LUMPUR - Three committees have been formed by Malaysia’s unity government to focus on issues concerning communication strategies and the upcoming state polls among others.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the three committees were on communication strategies, state elections and another to monitor political developments and administration.

“This is to ensure that policies are agreed by all,” said Datuk Seri Anwar after chairing the unity government secretariat meeting at the World Trade Centre KL on Tuesday night.

Mr Anwar said the committee on state polls will ensure that all parties in the unity government work as one team in the upcoming six state elections.

“This committee will also discuss issues on the state polls, particularly seat allocations, and to focus on efforts to ensure we have a firm ground in taking on the state elections.

“This is very positive to me because of the consensus and commitment by all parties, as well as our friends from Sabah and Sarawak, to ensure that we are a team,” he added.

Also present at the meeting were Umno president Zahid Hamidi, Malaysia Chinese Association president Wee Ka Siong, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parliamentary whip Fadillah Yusof among others.

Mr Anwar said the communication strategy committee was needed for the present government to address extreme slander.

He cited the recent Quran burning incident in Sweden as an example, where religious leaders had claimed that the government was silent.

“That time, we issued a statement condemning the act. The Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador and one million copies of the Quran were distributed immediately around the world,” Mr Anwar said.

“This is why this committee is needed,” he added.

Mr Anwar also said the committee to monitor political developments and government agenda will look into public views on election manifestos of the parties under the unity government.

“They will also look into policies that are of priority, such as the cost of living and ensuring cooperation between all races in all states,” said Mr Anwar.