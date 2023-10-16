Malaysia’s troubled budget carrier MYAirline’s licence to be suspended temporarily

KUALA LUMPUR – The licence of Malaysian low-cost carrier MYAirline will be suspended temporarily, says Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is expected to announce the matter later on Monday, he said.

“The company still exists, it is suspending operations while looking for investors. It’s a commercial issue but... we will be suspending their licence temporarily,” he told reporters after an event at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre on Monday.

MYAirline recently had its air operator’s certificate (AOC) extended by CAAM, allowing it to operate scheduled commercial flights for another two years.

The AOC expired on Sept 30, while its air service licence (ASL) from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will expire on Nov 14, 2023.

Mr Loke also said that MYAirline has been reminded that it still bears a responsibility towards affected passengers and staff.

“What is most important right now is... to ensure that the rights of consumers are defended, and they have the right to refunds,” he said.

Dozens of MYAirline passengers were left stranded at Malaysia’s budget airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on the morning of Oct 12, after the airline suddenly halted its operations on the same day.

The airline, whose first flight was in December 2022, announced at 5.30am on Facebook and subsequently other social media platforms that operations had been “temporarily suspended” with immediate effect because of “significant financial pressures”. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK