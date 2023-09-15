Malaysia’s top Wiki editor started at age 8, has 88,000 edits to his name

SINGAPORE – It was a niggling sense of needing to right a factual error in a Wikipedia article that started Mr Taufik Rosman, at eight years old, on the path to becoming one of the most prolific editors of the free online encyclopaedia used by millions daily.

“My headmistress’ name was not updated,” he said, recalling the first Wikipedia page he tweaked, which was for his primary school, SK St Mary’s Town in Sabah. “I guess I felt the sense of responsibility to make sure this information about my school was up to date so other people can learn about it.”

That first edit has grown to around 88,000 edits he has made on sites hosted by the non-profit Wikimedia Foundation, including the multi-lingual Wikipedia and Wiktionary.

Mr Taufik, who turned 24 on Friday, was named 2023’s Wikimedian of the Year at a conference held at Suntec City in August for contributions to the Malay Wiktionary and “fostering a positive community” of Malaysian Wikimedia editors, a registered society that has grown to more than 30 active members since its 2017 inauguration.

The Sabahan with the username Tofeiku is the first person from South-east Asia to earn the main award started by Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales in 2011 to honour the most impactful Wikimedia editors and contributors. He is waiting to be posted to a public secondary school where he will be teaching English.

Speaking over a video call from his home in Sandakan, Sabah, he said the award was an unexpected prize as he had never aimed for accolades while contributing as a volunteer.

“Sometimes, readers don’t see what we’ve done to help provide free knowledge,” Mr Taufik told The Straits Times. “But this (award) was recognition that the community (of contributors) in Malaysia is growing.”

“It was a bit overwhelming to be awarded the main award, and the first Malaysian to (receive it),” he said, grateful to be appreciated for his Wikimedia contributions, around 70 per cent of which he estimated to be related to Malay-language articles.

While the bulk of his contributions are Malay translations of articles from other languages, Mr Taufik also contributes to articles on news stories, such as the Kuala Lumpur LRT collision in May 2021, or historical events like the Malaysian king’s wedding in 1956.

He has also been involved in some cultural diplomacy projects, working with European embassies of countries such as Sweden and Ukraine in Malaysia to contribute Malay-language articles on Wikipedia and Wiktionary about those countries; as well as helped to conduct courses to help aspiring Wikipedia editors in countries such as Malaysia and Japan learn the ropes.

An easy task, but volunteers lacking

Editing a freely accessible online encyclopedia and dictionary can be a thankless task.

While around 46 million people use Wikipedia daily, there are only around 120,000 active editors, even though any user can conceivably edit a page.

Mr Taufik cites several examples of people around him learning to edit from scratch.