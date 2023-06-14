Polls in 6 Malaysian states likely to be in August, says Penang Chief Minister

GEORGE TOWN – The highly anticipated state elections in six Malaysian states will most likely take place in August, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He predicted that it could happen as late as the second week of August, or five to six weeks after the proposed dissolution of the Penang legislative assembly on June 28.

“It’s up to the Election Commission to pick the date. There’s a possibility that it would be held in August,” he told The Star.

Mr Chow will be having an audience with Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak on June 27 to seek permission to dissolve the state legislative assembly the following day.

It was reported earlier that the six states, including Penang, had already reached an understanding to dissolve their respective state assemblies to pave the way for a simultaneous state poll.

The Selangor state assembly automatically expires on June 25, followed by Kelantan on June 27, Terengganu on June 30, Kedah on July 3, Negeri Sembilan on July 1, and Penang on Aug 2.

Deputy Kelantan Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the state will announce the date of the dissolution of its state assembly on Wednesday, while Negeri Sembilan has agreed to dissolve its state assembly on June 30.

Opposition Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia (Bersatu) noted the state polls are likely to be held by mid-August, after the end of the Haj season.

“We hope that it will fall on a Saturday and not a working day, which will make it harder for those who have to return home to fulfil their obligation as voters,” Bersatu information chief Razali Idris said.

He added that mid-August would be an apt timing for the polls because those who performed their Haj pilgrimage would have returned to the country by then.

The Haj pilgrimage culminates on June 28, with pilgrims returning to the country by early August.

Datuk Razali said Bersatu and its allies had prepared their workers for the elections.

“We don’t need to rely on volunteers and we have our own party members who have undergone training to be polling and counting agents. They are ready together with our election machinery,” he added.