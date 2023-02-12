Malaysia’s ‘sin industries’ plan for rising Islamic conservatism ahead of state polls

KUALA LUMPUR- Malaysia’s so-called sin industries are making contingency plans to guard their earnings, amid fears that upcoming state elections could shift policies to favour Muslim conservatives, and curtail activities such as gambling and alcohol sales.

Fuelling such concerns are the electoral gains made by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) in the November general election, in which it won 43 seats and became the largest party in federal Parliament. While the Islamist party, together with its allies in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, remain in federal opposition, a repeat performance at state elections could see it leading more state governments.

“If the unity government is replaced by the conservative PN coalition, businesses in the sin sector will most likely be impaired,” former investment banker Ian Yoong told The Straits Times, referring to the alliance between Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional and other parties in the current federal government.

PAS has since the 1990s banned gaming businesses in Kelantan and Terengganu, where it has formed the state government for decades. It has also curbed alcohol sales for Muslims in these states.

Meanwhile in January the Kedah state government, helmed by PAS, shut down 45 gaming outlets, which include number forecasting operators (NFOs).

In response, NFOs like Magnum and Sports Toto are expected to open outlets in other Malaysian states, using their federal government-issued betting licence, said a gaming analyst, who did not want to be named.

NFOs require two licences to operate their business - a pool betting licence granted by the federal government and a business premises licence given by the state government.

“If the local council of the state government does not renew the business premises licence, then NFOs can still utilise the pool betting licence to move their businesses to another state,” said the gaming analyst.

Magnum and Sport Toto, which each have hundreds of outlets nationwide, declined to comment on ST’s queries.

Analysts estimate that annual revenue for the NFO industry has declined in the past decade, from RM9 billion (S$2.8 billion) in 2012 to RM7 billion in 2022, due to the rise of illegal gaming operators.

But businesses like Sports Toto Berhad and Magnum Berhad have weathered the challenges and are unlikely to see profits badly hit by recent ban in Kedah, says Kenanga Research. Magnum posted a net profit of RM63.1 million for the first nine months of last year.

All three PAS-controlled states, and another three states led by its rival PH - Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Selangor - are set to hold elections this year.

PAS, and its partner in the PN coalition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, enjoy strong support from the Malay-Muslim majority and are hoping to make inroads in the PH strongholds of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan at the upcoming elections.