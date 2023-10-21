Malaysia’s school toilets get refit after decades of neglect

KUALA LUMPUR – For several decades, Malaysia’s students have been haunted by the prospect of entering a public school toilet – not because of phantoms or ghosts, but due to the terrible conditions of the facilities.

These restrooms are often filthy and poorly maintained, with the stench of urine and waste. Broken urinals and toilet bowls, coupled with dirty, wet floors, have created extremely unsanitary conditions for them.

But they can now breathe easier, after the government in July allocated RM650 million (S$187.2 million) to address the problem across more than 8,000 schools nationwide.

As at Sept 22, the toilet upgrade project has been implemented or completed in 7,544 schools, representing 90.3 per cent of the 8,354 schools earmarked for development, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Department.

“The remaining 810, or 9.7 per cent, of the projects are in the final step of the procurement process. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of October,” the statement said.

The move is a welcome relief for teachers, parents and students after enduring decades of poor conditions when answering the call of nature.

In September 2022, then Education Minister Radzi Jidin told a press conference that some students would skip breakfast just to resist the urge to use toilets in school.

The issue was also recently highlighted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a Facebook post, which featured a letter from a pupil named Maryam asking him to fix the toilets in her school.

Addressing him as “Uncle Anwar”, the nine-year-old girl wrote: “In the first stall of the toilet is a squat toilet. Yes, a squat toilet. Beside the squat toilet is a hole that looks like (a) spider can crawl out any second. The rest of the stalls are the same.”