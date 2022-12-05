Malaysia’s ruling parties to sign pact for political stability

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s ruling parties will sign a coalition agreement to ensure greater stability, in a boost for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ahead of a confidence vote this month.

The pact will be signed once all parties have finalised the terms, Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said at a press conference in Putrajaya Monday. Datuk Seri Zambry is the secretary-general of Barisan Nasional, the second-largest bloc in Datuk Seri Anwar’s unity government which is led by Pakatan Harapan.

Mr Anwar was named Prime Minister last month, days after the country’s first-ever hung Parliament left rival parties scrambling to form new alliances. He now heads a government made up of at least four disparate political groups, and is set to test his strength when Parliament convenes on Dec 19.

It’s a risky move if Mr Anwar doesn’t get a 112 seat majority during the confidence vote, which will push him to step down less than a month after becoming prime minister – the shortest-ever tenure in Malaysia’s history. It would then fall again on Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah to determine a new leader who he believes commands the majority.

However, Mr Anwar can propose to the King to dissolve Parliament and hold do-over elections. Ultimately it will depend on the monarch on whether this would be the best move for the country.

Mr Zambry said the deal could generate greater confidence in Mr Anwar’s administration. “We have to take care of every party in this coalition government,” he said. BLOOMBERG