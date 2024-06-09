Malaysia’s push for data centres could strain power and water supplies, warn experts

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s drive to attract data centre investments worth billions of dollars could strain its water and electricity supplies in the coming years, say experts, particularly in industrialised states like Selangor and Johor.

Potential electricity demand from data centres is expected to hit over 5,000 megawatts by 2035, estimates national electricity company Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB). Data centre capacity is measured by the megawatts (MW) of electricity they consume.

Interest in new data centres however, is far higher, with TNB having received applications for supply exceeding 11,000MW, according to Affin Hwang Capital’s research report recently. This represents just over 40 per cent of Peninsular Malaysia’s existing installed power-generation capacity of about 27,000MW.

Meanwhile, a data centre with a capacity of 100MW uses about 1.1 million gallons of water per day for cooling, according to a study by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. This is the equivalent of daily water usage for a city of 10,000 people.

Malaysia’s main water regulator National Water Services Commission said in March that the country could face widespread water shortages in the next five years due to climate change, wastage and ageing infrastructure.

The government should implement policies to address the high energy and water usage by data centres, UOB Kay Hian Research analyst Chong Lee Len told The Straits Times.

“They enjoy uninterrupted supply of power but currently pay the same rate as other commercial entities. Data centres are also concentrated in areas like the Klang Valley and Johor which have for decades grappled with water supply shortages,” she said.

Malaysia has in recent years seen a surge in investment in data centres, with RM76 billion (S$21.8 billion) invested in data centres from January 2021 to March 2023, according to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The number of data centres is expected to double from the existing 45 sites nationwide, with an additional 44 sites in the pipeline, according to Ms Amy Wong, executive director for research and consultancy at Knight Frank, a real estate consulting firm.

These physical facilities house computing infrastructure that facilitates remote storage, processing and distribution of large volumes of data required by companies such as banks, manufacturers or online retailers.

Global tech firms Microsoft and Google recently announced investments totalling over US$4.2 billion (S$5.65 billion) to build data centres in Malaysia. Analysts say South-east Asian countries like Malaysia and Indonesia have seen a surge in demand for data centres after close neighbour Singapore placed a moratorium on them between 2019 and 2022.

Reflecting local concerns, Johor Bahru City Council Mayor Mohd Noorazam Osman said on May 30 that domestic needs should not be compromised by such investments, especially given the significant challenges with water and power supply in Johor.