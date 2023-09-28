Malaysia’s poorest voted for opposition, signalling discontent with economy

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s latest wage data shows that the lowest earners in the peninsula resoundingly back the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN), which first shot to prominence at the November general election and has made electoral gains since.

PN, a conservative Malay-Muslim alliance comprising mainly Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, currently controls the north-western states of Perlis and Kedah, and Kelantan and Terengganu in the north-east. These, together with east Malaysia state Sabah, make up five of the country’s poorest states.