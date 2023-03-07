Malaysia’s political stability, electrical ecosystem credited for convincing Amazon, Tesla to invest

KUALA LUMPUR - Amazon Web Services (AWS) took a wait-and-see approach that spanned a number of years before deciding to invest RM25.5 billion (S$7.7 billion) in Malaysia, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday.

“Negotiations started in December 2019 and were ongoing... In the end, they contacted us to state that it was because of political stability and clear direction in policies that Amazon chose Malaysia to set up their base,” Datuk Seri Anwar said in response to a Parliamentary question in the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that transparency in negotiations between AWS and the government was also a factor in the company’s decision to invest here.

“There were to be no negotiations with agents or private companies selected by us. We said that they (AWS) have the freedom and transparency to make their own choice subject to stipulated conditions,” he said.

Mr Anwar also noted that incentives provided to foreign investors were sufficient and AWS was more concerned if Malaysia was business-friendly.

“What they stressed on was the ease of doing business on matters such as whether approvals could be made swiftly. That is why we have set up a main task force committee to oversee the project as we cannot carry on operating like how things were done the old ways,” he said.

AWS announced on March 2 that it would be launching a new infrastructure region in Malaysia as part of a public-private sector partnership with the Malaysian government.

The announcement also came with AWS confirming that it intends to invest at least RM25.5billion in the country by 2037 with intentions to develop Malaysia as a “cloud region” for data storage and other cloud-based services.

AWS’ established cloud regions in Asia currently include Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, and Hong Kong. The company is also developing a new region in Thailand.

Another corporate giant, Tesla also recently announced plans to invest in Malaysia.

International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz had previously said that Tesla’s decision was based on Malaysia’s strong electrical and electronics (E&E) ecosystem to support the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs).

Tesla plans to set up an operating office, its famed experience centres as well as aftersales support facilities in the country.

Mr Anwar said that businesses from Singapore and the Philippines have indicated their interest in using the AWS cloud facilities here once set up.

Without providing specific figures, he said that the investment by AWS and Tesla would create several thousand jobs including positive spillover effects for the surrounding small and medium enterprises. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK