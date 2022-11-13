Malaysia’s political parties enter enemy territory to win votes

KUANTAN - Malaysia’s political parties have swept into enemy territory to hold rallies, launching onslaughts in their rivals’ fortresses to gain votes in what is shaping up to be a tight race ahead of the Nov 19 general election.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) have been attacking each other’s strongholds, as well as the traditional Barisan Nasional bastion of Pahang as the first week of campaigning came to an end.

As part of a nationwide tour, Opposition Leader Anwar on Friday swooped in on the east coast states of Terengganu, ruled by PN ally Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), and Pahang, with a whirlwind one-day campaign which saw hundreds of supporters turning up at two venues in Kuantan.

Mr Anwar said PH, which comprises his Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), PAS splinter party Amanah, and the Chinese-based Democratic Action Party (DAP), was going all out and campaigning in the rain, in order to gain a majority in the 222-seat Parliament and form the next government.

“We are working very hard to win the majority this time. We are approaching 90 seats (that PH will win). We want at least 112 seats on Nov 19,” he said in Kuantan, to cheers from the audience.

About 100 people attended his rally earlier in a parking lot in Kuala Nerus, near the state capital of Kuala Terengganu after he went to a mosque for Friday prayers.

Legal executive Aliah Abdullah, 31, who attended one of Mr Anwar’s rallies in Kuantan said that Mr Anwar was her choice for prime minister.

“I believe Anwar can bring changes and reform policies for a new Malaysia. He is the most credible option. I don’t trust the others, and we have already seen how the other coalitions have led the country. This is the time for us to see what Anwar can bring to the table,” she told The Straits Times.

In Pahang, PN is also posing a threat to BN, fielding candidates in all 14 Parliamentary seats and 42 state seats. A recent survey shows that 35 per cent of Malays prefer PN to govern the country.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin attracted a crowd of around 300 people when he visited a Felda land settlement in Kuantan on Thursday.

“People seem to be yearning for change and I believe they want a government which is concerned and responsible for their wellbeing,” the former premier was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times daily.