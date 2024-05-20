Malaysia’s police investigating attempted trespass at Istana Negara and recent police station attack

PUTRAJAYA - The police are investigating whether the recent attacks involving public institutions are coordinated or based on individual actions, says Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin said his ministry and the police take the matters seriously and are investigating the incidents that happened recently.

“In the police investigation, we will find out if the attacks were coordinated or at random as well as if it was performed by an individual or in a group.

“Some of the cases, like the police station in Penang, had a drunk (alcohol) element. We will investigate the cases promptly to find out the plot and motive of their actions,” he said at a press conference after launching the new filming guideline and the 70th anniversary of the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia on May 20.

Mr Saifuddin was answering a question over an update following a recent attack at a police station and the attempted trespass into Istana Negara.

He also advised the public not to speculate or make assumptions, and allow the police to conduct their investigation.

On May 18, two men had allegedly tried to trespass into Istana Negara with a weapon in their car. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK