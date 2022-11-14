Malaysia’s PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob leaves election base to campaign with Umno allies

PUTRAJAYA - Caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob left his Bera seat in the state of Pahang on Monday to help campaign for Umno candidates allied to him, as he attempts to boost their chances of winning the Nov 19 polls.

The Barisan Nasional PM candidate made time to join caretaker ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who are respectively running in the hot seats of Sungai Buloh and Kuala Selangor.

His first stop however was the administrative capital and BN stronghold Putrajaya for a ground-breaking ceremony accompanied by incumbent MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor . Former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan has held the Putrajaya seat since 2004.

“God willing, if I am re-elected as PM, I will realise everything in our manifesto,” he said in Putrajaya.

He announced that Friday and Saturday will be public holidays to allow Malaysians to travel back to their hometowns to vote. He also said there would be no toll charges for using highways across the country over the two days, for travellers in private vehicles.

“We want to make sure Malaysians can exercise their rights as clearly stipulated in the Federal Constitution. No one can prevent a citizen from exercising their right to vote,” he said.

Later on their walkabout in Kota Damansara, Sungai Buloh candidate Khairy and Datuk Seri Ismail drew hundreds of excited onlookers, many of whom jostled to have their pictures taken with the two Umno politicians.

Responding to questions from the media about Khairy being made deputy prime minister, Mr Ismail said BN had to first win the election.