Malaysia’s PM Anwar promises to rectify school toilet issue after pupil writes to him

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would resolve a toilet issue after a pupil wrote a letter to him about the less-than-ideal conditions in her school’s bathrooms.

“Thank you, Maryam. I will work harder and expedite to resolve this problem for the sake of the well-being of the children in schools,” said Mr Anwar in a Facebook post in Malay on Sunday.

Addressing him as “Uncle Anwar”, the nine-year-old girl named Maryam wrote in English: “In the first stall of the toilet is a squat toilet. YES, a squat toilet. Beside the squat toilet is a hole that looks like (a) spider can crawl out any second. The rest of the stalls are the same.”

Maryam added that as much as she appreciated the premier’s task to make school toilets clean, she does not think her school’s toilets are clean.

When tabling Malaysia’s Budget 2024 earlier this month, Mr Anwar said the toilet repair project in 8,354 schools would be “almost” completed by 2023, reported the Malaysian media.

In Maryam’s letter, she also wrote: “I saw so (many) renovated pictures of school toilets that look nice, however my school did not seem to look like that. For your info, only two toilets have toilet bowls. So please bring more toilet bowls for my school.”