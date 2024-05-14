Malaysia’s PM Anwar meets Hamas chief in Qatar in show of support

DOHA - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met a Hamas delegation during his visit to Qatar, in a fresh show of support for the group designated a terrorist organisation by the US.

Datuk Seri Anwar expressed Malaysia’s gratitude towards Hamas for its willingness to release hostages and accept a peace plan put forward by the Arab world, according to a Facebook post on May 14.

He also called on Israel to end its attacks on Palestinians, release prisoners and agree to the plan.

“Malaysia will remain committed to play its role on the international level for an end to the attacks on Rafah,” said Mr Anwar in the Facebook post.

Mr Anwar has been the staunchest advocate of the Palestinian cause in South-east Asia, saying in 2023 that Malaysia would not recognise what he said was a unilateral attempt by the US to restrict support of Hamas.

Malaysian leaders have a long history of friendly ties with the group and routinely turn up at protests at home against the US and the Western world’s support of Israel.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh led the delegation, said Mr Anwar, who conveyed his condolences to Mr Haniyeh on the death of his family.

Three sons of Mr Haniyeh – who were operatives in the Hamas armed wing – died in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip in April. They were killed when the car they were driving in was bombed in Gaza’s Al-Shati camp.

Four of Mr Haniyeh’s grandchildren, three girls and a boy, were also killed in the attack.

Mr Anwar said on Facebook he was also given an update on the latest situation in Gaza and Rafah.

The Israeli military estimates at least 300,000 people have left Rafah since May 6, once a haven from Israeli bombardments in the north. More than one million people are estimated to be suffering from “catastrophic” food insecurity, according to the UN.

Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing about 1,200 in Israel and taking 250 others hostage. Since Israel’s retaliatory military offensive, about 35,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza health ministry, which is run by Hamas. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS