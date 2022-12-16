Malaysia’s PM Anwar announces cash aid to landslide victims

BATANG KALI - Families of those who perished in the landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor will receive RM10,000 (S$3,070), Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Friday.

The families of survivors will receive RM1,000 each.

“RM10,000 will be given to families of the deceased, with RM1,000 to be given to survivors.

“The funds will be channelled through coordination between the Selangor state government and various non-governmental organisations,” he said, adding that it would begin on Saturday.

Datuk Seri Anwar arrived at ground zero, at the foot of Genting Highlands, and spent about an hour speaking to officials on site and being briefed on operations here.

When asked whether a special committee would be formed to investigate the tragedy and whether human error could have caused the landslide, he said he would wait for official reports from rescue officials.

“I do not want to jump the gun. Let’s wait for their reports first,” he said.

At least 21 people have been killed and 12 were still missing. The authorities said 61 people were rescued from the Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali, including three Singaporeans. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK