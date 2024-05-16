Malaysia’s plan to gift orangutans to countries buying palm oil panned by green groups

KUALA LUMPUR – A Malaysian minister’s proposal to send orangutans as gifts to countries that buy its palm oil in a bid to show “commitment to biodiversity conservation” has been panned by environmentalists and wildlife groups, who say the government should focus on deforestation.

Instead of shipping the endangered apes to trading partners like India, China and the European Union, the Malaysian government should do more to show its palm oil is produced sustainably, they added.

The “orangutan diplomacy” strategy proposed by Plantation and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani comes on the heels of a landmark EU regulation requiring companies importing deforestation-linked goods into Europe to prove that these products are not derived from deforested lands or linked to forest degradation.

“In adopting ‘orangutan diplomacy’, we aim to demonstrate Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to biodiversity conservation,” he posted on his X account last week, likening the strategy to China’s “panda diplomacy” as a form of soft power.

“It would be a... strategy, where we will gift orangutans to trading partners and foster foreign relations, especially with major importing nations like the European Union, India, and China,” he added.

Gifting orangutans from Malaysia to countries that buy its palm oil is a terrible idea, say conservationists and wildlife experts, who note that palm-oil cultivation has been one of the biggest factors behind the great apes’ dwindling numbers.

“It’s nonsense, and the minister knows it,” said Ms Michelle Desilets, executive director of Britain-based Orangutan Land Trust. “West Malaysia has no say over orangutans who live only in Sarawak and Sabah”, in addition to Kalimantan and Sumatra in Indonesia, she said in response to Datuk Seri Johari’s proposal.

The Bornean orangutan, along with the Sumatran orangutan, is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

It is estimated that 100 years ago there were probably more than 230,000 orangutans in total, but the Bornean orangutan’s population is thought to be about 104,700, while the Sumatran orangutan, found in the north of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, is thought to number about 7,500, according to the conservation group WWF.

More can be done to ease concerns about the environmental impact of palm-oil production, conservationists say.

While Malaysia has made strides in ensuring its palm oil is sustainably produced, Ms Desilets said the industry is still a significant driver of deforestation.

“Real diplomacy can be shown by ensuring the global buyers that Malaysian palm oil is indeed sustainable and deforestation-free, and also that they are serious about the conservation of orangutans in situ,” she told The Straits Times.

Malaysia is the second-biggest producer of palm oil in the world, after Indonesia. The export of Malaysia’s palm oil and palm-oil based products is projected to be worth about RM110 billion (S$31.5 billion) in 2024, said Bursa Malaysia chairman Wahid Omar at an industry conference in March.

The two South-east Asian countries account for around 85 per cent of the world’s palm oil products, which can be found in everything from pizza and ice cream to lipstick and shampoos. Global demand for palm oil has been blamed for driving deforestation in Malaysia and Indonesia, and harming wildlife habitats there.