Malaysia’s plan to cut subsidies in 2024 hits a speed bump

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government’s long-awaited plan to cut fuel subsidies in 2024 and tighten its finances has hit a major speed bump: Most citizens aren’t cooperating.

Less than half of Malaysians have updated their income details in a government database that will enable authorities to determine where handouts should be directed once the nation limits subsidies on the cheapest form of petrol.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said this week he expects the number of registrations to increase to 10 million – or about 50 per cent of the population aged 21 and above – by the March 31 deadline.

The low take-up rate – fuelled in part by worries over data security – is a cause for concern.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim needs to undo hefty subsidies to boost investors’ confidence in the country, with the Malaysian ringgit languishing near a 26-year low.

The government estimates savings of at least US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) to US$2 billion dollars a year from a shift to handouts that target only the needy.

“The situation is not ideal for the government and could result in more teething issues,” said Ms Lavanya Venkateswaran, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

As of March 27, about 40 per cent of the target group had signed up with the Economy Ministry’s consolidated database, known as Padu.

Policymakers need sufficient data to decide who would be eligible for government aid.

Datuk Seri Anwar rose to power in late 2022, promising to improve investor confidence by cutting down on wastage and leakages.

But economic growth in 2023 undershot official estimates, and the prime minister’s approval ratings have already taken a hit.

The government currently has limited fiscal space and “needs to implement fiscal reforms so that it rests on a sustainable and intact foundation,” Mr Anwar said in a post on X on March 27.

Such reforms will focus on targeted subsidies and expanding the revenue base to improve the people’s welfare, he said.

Malaysia intends to narrow its budget deficit to 4.3 per cent of gross national product in 2024, from 5 per cent in 2023.