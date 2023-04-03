Malaysia’s plan for bank loans to be granted against retirement savings draws ire

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s national pension fund’s plans to allow its members to take out low-interest bank loans against their retirement savings has drawn flak from the Opposition, who say financially-strapped members should instead be allowed to withdraw their savings directly.

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Parliament on Monday in protest after their motion to debate emergency Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals was rejected.

Perikatan Nasional MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Kamal said he was informed that his emergency motion was rejected as the Finance Minister and his deputy have already explained the matter.

“However, there are still many complaints and grouses from the people, and they are still unhappy with the response by the minister and deputy minister,” he said in Parliament.

Fellow PN MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan accused the government of backtracking on its previous stance, posting on Facebook a news article in March last year quoting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was then Opposition Leader, as saying that a further round of EPF withdrawals should be allowed to help Malaysians who were struggling financially.

Malaysian media reported that taxi driver Noorazlan Ismail, 48, walked more than 300km from Skudai, Johor to the National Palace in capital Kuala Lumpur, to push the government to allow for a fresh withdrawal.

Netizens had in March slammed the initial bank loan idea announced by Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, saying they were unhappy that their savings needed to be used as collateral for loans.

The EPF is a statutory retirement fund that helps private sector workers save a portion of their salary, similar to Singapore’s Central Provident Fund.

On Monday, EPF said that a minimum RM3,000 (S$904) of savings in contributors’ Account 2 can be used to obtain personal financing of up to RM50,000. The outstanding loan amount can be settled from the EPF account when the contributor reaches the age of 50 to 55 and is allowed to withdraw his retirement savings.

This facility will be implemented in two phases, the first of which will begin on April 7 and remain open for one year. Eligible members who are 40 years of age or older may apply.

Phase 2, for members under 40, has yet to be announced.

“This facility is targeted towards EPF members who have savings in Account 2 and are supported with a reasonable income to ensure they can afford the financing and repay it without compromising their retirement income adequacy and security. It offers a practical solution for EPF members who are facing temporary liquidity issues by providing cash flow through personal financing but with minimal impact to their retirement savings,” the EPF said in a statement.

Savings will remain intact in Account 2 and continue to receive an annual dividend, which was 6.1 per cent in 2021 and 5.35 per cent in 2022. This exceeds the interest rate of 4 to 5 per cent per annum for the bank loan under the EPF plan.

The issue of EPF withdrawals has been a political hot potato since the Covid-19 pandemic, during which Malaysians were allowed to withdraw funds from their accounts to help them weather the economic downturn. Economists however, say it is not viable for members to continue withdrawing from their retirement funds, which are dwindling.

Official EPF data showed that 51.5 per cent or a total of 6.67 million of its members under the age of 55 have “extremely low” savings of less than RM10,000 as at end-2022. The EPF considers a sum of RM240,000 as adequate for a poverty-level pension by the time its members retire.