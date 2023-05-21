Malaysia’s Perikatan Nasional confident of winning Selangor as crowds throng Hari Raya open house

SHAH ALAM – Thousands of people turned up at Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Hari Raya open house on Sunday in Selangor, as the opposition coalition wooed voters in the federal government stronghold ahead of state elections.

One attendee, Ms Norazlina Afiq, said people flocked to the event to hear what the political leaders had to say.

“I came to have dinner and also listen to the political leaders’ speeches over here. But what I have seen is PN’s open house is the most packed with people,” the 44-year-old housewife from Selangor told the Straits Times.

She was comparing Sunday’s gathering with similar events held by PN’s key rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) and headlined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier in May in the PN-controlled states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The turnout at PN’s event in the state capital Shah Alam was estimated to number about 30,000, said Selangor PN chairman Azmin Ali.

One attendee, Ms Fatimah Ali, 73, said a sponsored bus had taken her to the event from the west coast state of Perak. “I came by bus with my friends to attend the Hari Raya open house. Although it took us hours to reach Selangor, it has been a fun trip with friends,” she told ST.

Datuk Seri Azmin, a former Selangor menteri besar, also said he would not be contesting in the state election. “I need a break. I have served seven terms. We should allow the younger generations to succeed, and we have potential candidates that are very committed to the cause,” he said.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said in his speech at the event that the opposition can make huge inroads in Selangor, which has been governed by PH since 2008. He told the crowd that Datuk Seri Anwar’s government has not fulfilled its promise to reduce the cost of living.

“The federal government does not have a concrete plan to help the plight of the people in Selangor,” said Muhyiddin.

Despite its 15-year hold on Malaysia’s richest state, PH is expected to face a tough fight at the upcoming state election, after PN made inroads in some Selangor wards during the federal election in November 2022. Six of Selangor’s 22 MPs now come from PN, and the opposition alliance has gained ground in more than 20 of the 56 state assembly seats that will be contested.

Six states will go to the polls, which are expected by July – Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. While the state legislatures have yet to be dissolved, political parties have begun unofficial campaigning through these festive gatherings.

The country’s opposition alliance does not want to give the impression that they are not visible and are passive, said BowerGroupAsia director Arinah Najwa.

“PN recognises the rise in support it received during the last election, hence it makes sense for them to leverage that momentum. Hosting an open house in Selangor allows them to build on the relationship of PN’s supporters and grassroots,” Ms Arinah told The Straits Times.