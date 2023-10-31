Malaysia’s PAS has tough task to woo non-Muslim voters, analysts say

KUALA LUMPUR – Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) aims to woo more non-Muslims by the next general election due in four years, but analysts see this as a tall order for the party, given its deeply conservative stance.

Non-Muslims are concerned that their rights may be eroded should the Islamist party come to power, with PAS already banning lottery draws and restricting alcohol sales in the four northern states that it controls.

PAS’ penchant for calling non-Muslims “kafir” (infidels), often seen as an insult, has also engendered distrust towards it which has only grown with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his political allies labelling its ascent a “green wave” of conservative Islam, cementing the fear in the minds of non-Muslims and urban Malays.

PAS is the largest party in Parliament by seats, and leads the opposition bloc. Its 43 MPs swept to victory in Malay-Muslim majority wards in the November 2022 general election.

In concurrent state elections, its Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition snatched Perlis from Barisan Nasional (BN) by a landslide, bringing the number of states PN controls to four.

PAS also retained control of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah in legislative assembly polls in August 2023.

It is hoping to ride this momentum to form the federal government in the 16th general election due in 2027 – but knows it needs to win over ethnic Chinese and Indians, who make up about a third of the population.

To win federal power, a party or alliance of parties must secure at least 112 of the 222 seats in Parliament.

In the 2022 election, PAS and its main ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) won 74 seats. PM Anwar’s unity government has 147, from his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, Umno-led BN, and coalitions from Sarawak and Sabah.

“PAS must win over non-Muslims in GE16,” president Abdul Hadi Awang exhorted at its annual congress on Oct 20. “In fact, we will continue to preserve freedom of religion and ensure justice, as enshrined under the Federal Constitution.”

Non-Malays, however, are unconvinced.

PAS won just 3 per cent of the non-Malay vote in an October 2023 by-election in Pahang, noted Dr Mazlan Ali, senior lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM).

“During the state elections in August this year, and last November’s general elections, PN only won in Malay-majority areas, and lost in the mixed seats especially in the west coast,” he said.

In rural north-east state Kelantan ruled by PAS for more than three decades, some of its non-Malay residents are frustrated by the way it governs.

“It will be hard for PAS to win over the non-Malay votes. I feel suffocated by PAS’ approach of using religion to win the Malay votes, condemning the non-Muslims and calling them ‘kafir’,” a self-employed 42-year-old Kelantan resident who wanted to be known as Mr Tan, told ST.

“We non-Malays see PAS as having failed to govern the state properly, especially when it comes to managing the economy,” he added.