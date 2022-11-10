Malaysia’s parties tweak plans to woo voters, with election too close to call at midpoint

KUALA LUMPUR - Trends that are beginning to emerge midway into Malaysia’s most fiercely fought general election are pushing the three main contesting political coalitions to tweak their strategies as they leverage on early gains and address initial setbacks to woo a largely undecided electorate.

Politicians from Umno, which is the linchpin of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, said that the decision by the leadership this week to sack four party leaders who defected to contest on rival tickets after they were dropped from the candidates list has helped restore party discipline.