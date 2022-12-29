Malaysia’s opposition wants by-elections after 4 MPs support PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR – A Malaysian opposition party is demanding recall elections be held in four constituencies, after some of its lawmakers from the Borneo state of Sabah openly backed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The four lawmakers’ actions triggered Malaysian laws meant to curb defections, and the Parliament Speaker has been notified that their seats are now vacant, said Ronald Kiandee, vice-president of pro-Malay opposition party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, on Thursday. Bersatu is a member of Malaysia’s main opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional.

According to a landmark legislation to ban party-hopping, a lawmaker who resigns from his political party or ceases to be a member will cause his parliament seat to become vacant, thereby requiring a fresh election in his constituency. This doesn’t apply to those who are expelled or if a party is dissolved.

Datuk Seri Kiandee said the law was triggered when the four Sabah Members of Parliament broke ranks and sat on the government bench during the Dec 19 parliament session.

By “crossing the floor and violating their election promises to voters”, they had contravened the party constitution and ceased to be members of Bersatu, he said.

“We have requested the House Speaker to inform this matter to the Election Commission within 21 days upon receiving the written notice, so that the process of an election can be arranged to fill the vacancy,” said Mr Kiandee.

If the recall elections happen, it will be a litmus test of support for Datuk Seri Anwar, who solidified power with a confidence vote victory during December’s parliament session.

In the weeks ahead of the Parliament sitting, Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor said the state chapter of Bersatu had resigned from the party to back PM Anwar’s administration. “We pledge to give full support to the unity government and we are confident in the leadership and wisdom of Anwar Ibrahim to lead the country,” he said in a statement Dec 10.

Malaysia’s anti-party hopping law, which went into force a month before the general election, requires the Speaker to establish that the seat is vacant upon receiving written notice from any MP.

The speaker would then notify the Election Commission within 21 days of receiving the notice, paving the way for the election within another 60 days. BLOOMBERG