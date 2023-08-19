Malaysia’s oldest man dies aged 113

PETALING JAYA - The oldest man in Malaysia, Seliman Bandang, has died at Hospital Saratok in Sarawak. He was 113.

Mr Seliman’s grandson Michael Bandang told Malay language portal Astro Awani that his grandfather, who was recognised as the oldest man in the country by the Malaysia Book of Records, took his last breath at around 5am on Saturday.

“Aki (grandfather) was admitted to Hospital Saratok on Aug 10 due to a fever and he didn’t want to eat anything. He wasn’t ill with anything else,” he said.

Mr Bandang said his grandfather’s passing was a big loss to the family.

He said his grandfather loved giving them advice when they shared their problems with him.

“We would always get his opinion before doing anything or making any decision. He is someone who loves teaching us to appreciate one another,” he added.

Mr Seliman was born on March 21, 1910, and witnessed the Japanese occupation and British colonisation under the second White Rajah Charles Brooke.

He was also born at a time when Sarawak started to make big strides in the oil and gas industry via the opening of the first oil well in Miri called “Old Lady” on Dec 22, 1910.

He will be buried at the Klua Christian Cemetery after his wake.

He leaves behind two children, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His wife had passed away in 1983. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK