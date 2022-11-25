Malaysia’s new PM Anwar says he has two-thirds majority support in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s newly-minted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said that a political party from Sabah with six seats would join his unity government, providing him with a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has agreed to join the unity government, he said.

“Our strength now is at two-thirds of the Parliamentary majority, so this will strengthen national stability and we can focus on our work to boost the economy,” Datuk Seri Anwar told a news conference.

He said the number of ministers in his Cabinet will be trimmed compared with previous administrations and that he also hopes to reduce their salaries.

Mr Anwar said at his maiden news conference on Thursday that he would not take any salary to show his solidarity with Malaysians who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

A minimum of 148 MPs is required for the government to command a two-thirds majority in the 222-strong Lower House of Parliament.

The biggest blocs in his unity government comprise his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition with 82 seats, Barisan Nasional (BN) with 30 and Gabungan Parti Sarawak with 23 seats. That made up a total of 135 seats.

A minimum of 112 seats is needed to form a simple majority to form a government.

He also has the support of MPs from East Malaysia: Warisan (three seats) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (one).

Two independent lawmakers and one from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) are also backing the unity government.

With the six lawmakers from GRS joining the government, PM Anwar would thus have the support of 148 MPs.

On Friday morning, Mr Anwar arrived at the Perdana Putra complex in Putrajaya, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), to clock in for his first day at work.

Mr Anwar, 75, took his oath as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Thursday before the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, at the national palace.